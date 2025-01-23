Trump Says It’s Funny Biden Didn’t Pardon Himself in First Interview Since Returning to the White House | Video

President Donald Trump sat down with Fox News for his first interview since returning to the Oval Office on Wednesday, discussing everything from TikTok to pardons — including former President Joe Biden not giving himself one.

“The funny thing — maybe the sad thing — is he didn’t give himself a pardon,” he told Sean Hannity. “He didn’t give himself a pardon and he didn’t give some other people a pardon that needed it.”

Trump further alleged that he “heard [Adam] Schiff went to him and begged him for a pardon” and accused the California Senator of being “crooked.” The President further accused Gov. Gavin Newsom of failing the state amid the Los Angeles wildfires, noting that it looks like a “nuclear weapon went off” in L.A.

Elsewhere in their conversation, Trump explained his rationale behind pardoning roughly 1,500 people involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, including those who were violent with law enforcement.

“They were in there for three-and-a-half years, a long time. Many in solitary confinement, treated like nobody’s ever been treated, treated so badly. They were treated like the worst criminals in history,” he said. “And you know what they were there for? They were protesting the vote because they knew the election was rigged and they were protesting the vote. You should be allowed to protest a vote.”

Furthermore, Trump also hinted that his temporary blocking of the TikTok ban may not be necessary in the long run as “people want to buy it.” He also downplayed the Biden administration’s concerns that China could be using the social media app as potential spy software.

“You can say that about everything made in China. Look, we have our telephones made in China, for the most part. We have so many things made in China, so why don’t they mention that?” Trump questioned. “The interesting thing with TikTok, though, is you’re dealing with a lot of young people. Is it that important for China to be spying on young people, on your kids watching crazy videos?”

Watch the “Hannity” segment from Fox News in the video, above.