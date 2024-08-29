Donald Trump Pleads With CNN’s Dana Bash to ‘Do the Right Thing’ in Kamala Harris Interview 

Donald Trump is seemingly hedging his bets ahead of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s CNN interview Thursday night, attempting to goad interviewer Dana Bash into doing what he called “the right thing” with a tough interview that would be favorable to his candidacy.

The vice president has been under pressure recently to sit for an interview with the press, as she hasn’t done so since President Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy and Harris accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination. Bash — who has already played a role in the election cycle via her moderation of the first presidential debate in June — will interview Harris and Walz from Georgia, scheduled to air as a primetime special on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday morning, writing that “Dana Bash of CNN has a chance at greatness today.”

“If she gave a fair but tough interview of Comrade Kamala Harris, she will expose her as being totally inept and ill suited for the job of President, much as I exposed Crooked Joe Biden during our now famous Debate,” the former president continued. “How cool would that be for Dana and CNN???”

Trump then echoed a recent right-wing talking point, calling for Harris to appear for an individual interview prior to the joint sit-down with her running mate.

“The interview should not have Tampon Tim present to help with the inevitable Kamala stumbles,” Trump argued, using the widespread conservative nickname for Walz over making tampons freely available in public school restrooms used by students across genders.

Former President Trump commended Bash and CNN’s June debate co-moderator Jake Tapper for being “firm but fair” during the live event.

“This is a chance for Dana Bash to reach REAL stardom, while at the same time doing a great service to our now failing Country,” Trump wrote. “Good luck, Dana, do the right thing!!!”