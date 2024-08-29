How to Watch Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s CNN Interview: What Time Does It Air?

Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been under pressure to speak with reporters directly since accepting the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, will sit with CNN on Thursday for her first interview since Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 race.

The interview will be a joint sit down with both Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The stakes for the pair are high, coming off of a successful convention, with Harris having to back up her unscripted interview skills.

Here’s everything you need to know about the sit-down interview with Harris and Walz.

What time does the interview air?

The sit-down interview will air as a primetime special on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. ET across CNN’s platforms.

Is the Harris interview streaming?

The interview will air exclusively on CNN platforms for pay TV subscribers, including CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max, CNN.com, and on CNN apps. The interview will also be available on demand starting Friday, Aug. 30 for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN-connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

Who is conducting the interview?

CNN anchor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash will be conducting the first joint interview of the pair. Bash will be interviewing Harris and Walz from the battleground state of Georgia, as they attempt to motivate voters to the polls in November.

Bash has already played a role in this election cycle, moderating the June 27 debate between Donald Trump and Biden, which exposed the president to further criticism of his age, ultimately resulting in his withdrawal from the race. Harris’ most recent TV interview immediately followed Biden’s poor debate performance, in which she joined CNN’s Anderson Cooper to defend the President.