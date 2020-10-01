After news broke late Thursday night that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, many celebrities took to Twitter to note the irony of Trump — who has long downplayed the virus — contracting it.

Guiliani's gonna lose his mind when he finds out Trump has The Covi — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 2, 2020

I don’t get how Melania got it – she’s been social distancing from trump since they got married — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) October 2, 2020

There are like 12 photos that exist of Trump wearing a mask and FOX News is rapidly cycling through them all, hundreds of times, right now, at 1:45am. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 2, 2020

Get ready. Tomorrow they’re gonna go on the offense, say how all the mean liberals are celebrating & Trump’s a victim. Dont let them change the subject. 200,000 Americans are dead because Trump lied about this pandemic. His lies finally endangered his own family. It’s all on him — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) October 2, 2020

The wild thing is that Trump is so fundamentally dishonest, such a liar and a manipulator, that it’s hard not to wonder if he’s just bullshitting and has some gross hustle he’s running. Ultimately, I just don’t think his arrogance could ever allow him to fake having it. — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 2, 2020

"I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask!" – Trump referring to Biden 2 days later: pic.twitter.com/lexSlqgvCN — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 2, 2020

Coronavirus, stand back and stand by — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) October 2, 2020

But it’s a Democratic Hoax? How could this have happened?! And WHY did you get tested?! That’s what causes it! One more question: Do you care about pre-existing conditions now? Because YOU now have one.

One that YOU called deadly. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 2, 2020

Wait, why do I not even a little bit believe that Trump has Covid-19? He would never admit that. Something is up. Do I sound insane? — JEN KIRKMAN 👩🏻‍💻 (@JenKirkman) October 2, 2020

In this difficult time let's be sure to show @realDonaldTrump the respect he's shown others. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) October 2, 2020

Does anyone know why @Mike_Pence is running around in circles, throwing little pieces of Wonder bread in the air? — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 2, 2020

As someone who has had #COVID19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy. Please wear a mask. ❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2020

If you want that rare footage of Trump in a mask, just switch to Fox News which seems to only have shots of Trump in a mask on its screen. — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) October 2, 2020

It is what it is — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) October 2, 2020

People I know have died. People I love are sick. I’m sorry you’re sick too, @realDonaldTrump. But shame on you for your ignorance and your lethal incompetence that has led to so many unnecessary deaths that you will never acknowledge, let alone take responsibility for. Stay safe. https://t.co/VQbrPCuYj9 — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 2, 2020

He went to a fundraiser with his own supporters without a mask knowing he was exposed. I can’t get over it. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2020

If anything positive can come him testing positive, it would be his followers reevaluating their opinions. If they will now accept a lockdown, social distancing & mandatory mask-wearing, we could crush the virus like we should have from the start. #ButIAlsoBelieveInTheToothFairy https://t.co/uh0Y5FF4A7 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 2, 2020

These people chose to risk spreading the virus – to trick people into thinking this pandemic is over to help Donald and to try to make Biden look wrong for always wearing a mask and telling people to social distance. They knew it would lead to tens of thousands more deaths. pic.twitter.com/H60HLzmfmq — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 2, 2020

I hope this changes the discourse around this virus among the people who follow him and don’t give a damn. And in turn, who damn the rest of us. People have lost their lives. Their loved ones. And this man has never taken it seriously. Never shown care, concern. Maybe now. Maybe. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 2, 2020

My fellow people of deep faith… I KNOW how hard it is to pray for your enemies, but that is EXACTLY what we are called to do. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 2, 2020