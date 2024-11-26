Seth Meyers Takes Comfort in Trump Struggling to Get Elon Musk Out of Mar-a-Lago: ‘Finally Got His Own Donald Trump’ | Video

It appears Elon Musk might be overstaying his welcome at Mar-a-Lago, and that simply delights “Late Night” host Seth Meyers. The NBC host joked on Monday that he takes comfort in the idea that Donald Trump now has “his own Donald Trump.”

During a recent rally, Trump told his supporters that Musk likes Mar-a-Lago, exclaiming “I can’t get him out of here!” Meanwhile, NBC News recently reported that, according to insiders of Trump world, Musk is “stepping on the toes of Trump’s transition team and maybe overstaying his welcome at Mar a Lago” and “behaving as if he’s a co-president and making sure everyone knows it.”

For Seth Meyers, those sentiments are just wonderfully ironic.

“You know, my goal these days is to try to stay in a good mood about things,” Meyers said. “And nothing’s making me feel better than the fact that Donald Trump finally got his own Donald Trump.”

“You can’t — look I’ve tried,” Meyers continued, mimicking Trump. “I’ve tried. You can’t get rid of this guy. Every time he does something crazy, I think, ‘Well, that’ll be the end of it. That has to be the breaking point.’ And then, you know, no, he’s still right here. And also, I can’t believe I’m saying it, he needs to cool it on social media. Guy posts like a maniac!”

That said, Meyers was not at all surprised that Musk has started viewing himself as a co-president.

“Yeah, of course he is. The guy has $300 billion in the bank,” Meyers sniped. “Do you really think he wants to hear somebody else’s ideas? Hell, if I had $1 billion you couldn’t tell me s–t. I’d come out here every night with Andy Samberg and just make him do his Nic Cage impression while I cackled like a harp seal.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.