Seth Meyers Scolds Dems for Turning Into Elon Musk Fanboys: ‘You’re Supposed to Be the Opposition’ | Video

Seth Meyers as pretty irritated with some Democrats on Wednesday night, after one in particular publicly voiced optimism for what Elon Musk could do in Trump’s cabinet.

In his appointment, the X CEO — who’s social media platform is now worth 80% less than when he bought it and has seen mass user exits since the 2024 election — vowed to cut $2 trillion from the federal budget, even though experts say that’s likely not possible.

While many have been outraged that Musk was appointed to a new government agency (even though Trump himself doesn’t actually have the power to create new agencies), Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) argued this week that, “depending on how it’s structured and what they do, this could be a constructive undertaking that ought to be embraced.”

“Good point. Maybe Musk could do for our government what he did for Twitter,” Meyers snarked back during his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday. “My issue with FEMA has always been the lack of hate speech and porn bots.”

Speaking more seriously though, he scolded Coons and other Dems who are treating Musk with any seriousness, especially considering who he plans to target.

“Seriously, Democrats, you can’t say you want to win back the working class, but also fanboy out over the richest man alive taking a hatchet to government programs the working class depends on,” he said.

“You’re supposed to be the opposition. Sometimes shrinking everything isn’t the answer. You know, just look at Elon’s shirt,” he continued.

At that, he pulled up an image of Musk jumping up and down at a Trump rally before the election, in which his shirt did indeed ride up to show his bare stomach.

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.