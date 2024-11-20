Seth Meyers Predicts Anything in Matt Gaetz’s Ethics Committee Report ‘Is Minor’ | Video

Matt Gaetz resigned from his job in congress just days before the House ethics committee’s report on him was set to be released, casting a doubt on whether it would still go public. But if it doesn’t, that’s OK for Seth Meyers, since he has an idea of the contents.

“I’m sure if anything is in there, it’s minor,” Meyers joked.

For those unaware, Gaetz was being investigated for several years after allegations of sexual misconduct. As recently as this week, a woman testified that she saw Gaetz having sex with a 17-year-old girl at a party several years ago.

In addition to the sexual misconduct, Gaetz faced allegations of illicit drug use, accepting improper gifts, and giving favors to friends. He also obstructed the probe as it went on, and has since been nominated to be Donald Trump’s next Attorney General.

His appointment has drawn ire even from fellow Republicans, with many citing the need for a “serious” AG, but that only made Meyers scoff.

“I love Republicans saying we need to have a serious Attorney General. Oh, do you?” he said last week. “You didn’t seem to feel the need for a serious president. Your party chose a deranged criminal game show host with the same makeup artists as Pagliacci, who can’t close a f–king umbrella.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full monologue from Tuesday night in the video above.