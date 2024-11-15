Seth Meyers Scoffs at GOP’s Call for ‘Serious’ Attorney General: ‘Didn’t Seem to Feel the Need for a Serious President’ | Video

Donald Trump unleashed a flurry of cabinet appointments this week, including nominating Congressman Matt Gaetz for attorney general. The move shocked just about everyone, including Republicans, who quickly spoke out about it. However, for Seth Meyers, those criticisms ring a bit hollow.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, the NBC host mocked nearly every appointment Trump has made so far, especially since some Republicans are “psyched” about them. According to one Texas Republican, “If Donald Trump says jump three feet high and scratch your head, we all jump three feet high and scratch our heads.”

But not everyone was as thrilled about Gaetz’s appointment, with Senator Lisa Murkowski saying it’s not a “serious” nomination.

“I love Republicans saying we need to have a serious Attorney General. Oh, do you?” Meyers shot back. “You didn’t seem to feel the need for a serious president. Your party chose a deranged criminal game show host with the same makeup artists as Pagliacci, who can’t close a f–king umbrella.”

Murkowski also marveled at the Gaetz pick in saying that it wasn’t on her “bingo card” at any point. And to that, Meyers offered some advice.

“Maybe throw out the bingo card, because it’s a whole new bingo now,” he joked. “Instead of numbers it’s just going to be symbols from the zodiac killer.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.