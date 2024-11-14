Seth Meyers Shudders at Trump’s ‘Unnerving’ White House Meeting Politeness | Video

President Biden hosted Donald Trump at the White House, where the current, former and incoming presidents were incredibly civil to each other after harsh words during the campaign. And for Seth Meyers, it was both frustrating and “unnerving” — particularly from Trump’s end.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, the NBC host first questioned why President Biden even agreed to host the meeting in the first place, given he “correctly” assessed the threat of Trump.

“Why do we really care? Why is it important to show that you can be friends after an election in which you correctly called the guy a threat to democracy?” Meyers asked. “Boxers touch gloves before the fight.”

Meyers was particularly unsettled by Trump calling out the hostility of politics during the meeting. The man who once called Biden “a stark raving Lunatic,” applauded how nice everyone was being to him, saying politics is “not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much.”

“Oh, my God. It is unnerving watching Trump try to behave,” Meyers said as the clip ended. “It’s like watching the neighborhood bulldog who’s always terrorizing mailman mope around with a surgery cone. What are you talking about, politics being not nice? Just be gracious. Don’t bring up stuff from the past.”

The “Late Night” host was also irked by President Biden’s promise to “accommodate” Trump and his team in the transition, suggesting an alternative.

“Or don’t,” he said. “I mean, you correctly called him a criminal fascist and threat to democracy. I’m not saying booby trap the place, but you don’t have to be overly helpful. I mean, how are you going to accommodate them anyway? Upgrade all the toilets so they can handle more classified documents?”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.