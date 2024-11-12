Seth Meyers Cringes at GOP’s Continued References to Trump as ‘Dad’: ‘How S–tty Was Your Real Dad?’ | Video

Republicans have continued to refer to Donald Trump as “dad” since his election win, and at this point, Seth Meyers really just wants them to go to therapy.

It happened again on Friday, as Fox News host Jesse Watters tried to play down how devastating mass deportations might be by saying that it’s going to “be hysterical, but sometimes dad has to do the tough thing.”

The comment marks at least the second time a conservative host has publicly referred to Trump as a father figure, after Tucker Carlson referred to him as “dad” during a rally last month.

While addressing the crowd, Carlson said Trump is America’s dad and the country has “been a bad little girl and you’re getting a vigorous spanking” (by which Meyers was equally, if not more, creeped out).

“Every time one of these guys refers to Trump as dad, all I can think is, how s–tty was your real dad?” Meyers joked. “These conversations are for therapy, not — soon Fox News is just going to be a guy on a couch talking about all the ways Daddy Trump will make his life better.”

The late night host then wondered what the reaction would be if he and other TV personalities who voted for Kamala Harris started referring to her as “mommy.”

“Can you imagine if I was on this show every night before the election, calling Kamala Harris mommy?” he balked. “‘Things are bad, but don’t worry, mommy’s gonna fix it.’ My wife would be like, ‘Are you OK?’ And I’d say, ‘Mommy says I’m more than OK. She says I’m special.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.