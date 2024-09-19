Donald Trump Joins ‘Gutfeld!’ for Rare Late-Night Appearance, Calls Assassination Fails ‘Greatest of All Miracles’ | Video

It’s been eight-plus years since Donald Trump made his last late-night appearance, but no one tousled his hair when he chose to dive back in as a guest panelist on Fox News’ “Gutfeld!” – instead, they focused on his ear.

Trump joined the late-night juggernaut Wednesday night, during which he and namesake host Greg Gutfeld talked at length about the now two attempts on his life. The GOP candidate seemed breezy about it all – “being president is a very dangerous job,” he said – and recalled how he personally showed Gutfeld the wound on his ear at the Republican National Convention.

“It is always a consequential president that gets a shot,” Trump said, pointing upward. “Fortunately, so far, I’ve been very lucky. Something greater than all of us … Something is up there, someone is up there maybe watching for us.”

Gutfeld asked whether two assassination attempts have Trump thinking about his mortality.

“Not about mortality, but I do think more about God because, OK, Butler [Pennsylvania] was really — the greatest of all miracles,” Trump said. “If I’m not looking, I mean a full turn exactly 90 degrees, I wouldn’t be here right now. Your ratings would be a little bit lower, perhaps.”

As he’s done all along, Trump praised the Secret Service for protecting him, saying they are “getting very good at” spotting potential threats.

“This is not a good thing to have practice at,” Gutfeld added. “You are getting really good at stopping assassinations of Donald Trump.”

The host then said it “blows my mind” that Trump takes the danger “almost casually” and asked the former president how he processes the events.

“Number one, I don’t have a choice,” Trump said. “What am I going to do? … being president is a very dangerous job. Because with a race car driver, that’s a dangerous job. One-tenth of 1% die. With a bull rider, I think bull riding looks pretty scary, right? A little bit more than that die. With the president, what is it? 6% or 7%? It’s the most dangerous profession there is.”

Gutfeld then recalled when he and Trump met at the RNC, where the candidate pulled back his bandage to show the Fox News host his ear wound.

“Remember when you showed that to me?” Gutfeld said. “You showed it to me and said, ‘I know people are not going to believe this, so Gutfeld, take a look at my ear.’”

“That’s right,” Trump responded. “We met at the convention and I said, whom am I going to show it to? They will say it didn’t exist. And I actually have such confidence in them and he’s a very special guy, talented guy, great guy, and I said if I’m going to show it, let’s do it with Gutfeld.”

Gutfeld admitted he “kind of wanted to touch it … but I knew I would have been tackled. I would have enjoyed it.”

Watch the entire exchange in the video, above.