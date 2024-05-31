Fox Business Host Offers Hope Trump’s Felony Conviction Will Be Overturned Like Harvey Weinstein’s

“Weinstein’s conviction was overturned by the New York Appeals Court, but that wasn’t until four years later,” Elizabeth MacDonald says

Elizabeth MacDonald and Alina Habba (Credit: Fox Business)
Elizabeth MacDonald and Alina Habba (Credit: Fox Business)

Fox Business host Elizabeth MacDonald compared Harvey Weinstein’s overturned rape conviction to the future of Donald Trump’s felony verdict.

“We had experts on last night saying this is just a thing to get the statement out there, ‘Trump’s a convicted felon,’ because they know they’re going to get it overturned on appeal,” MacDonald said to Trump lawyer Alina Habba on Friday. “I mean, Harvey Weinstein’s conviction was overturned by the New York Appeals Court, but that wasn’t until four years later.”

The disgraced movie producer’s 2020 conviction was overturned back in April after the New York State Court of Appeals found the trial judge who handled the case “erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts,” which led to prejudicial information for the jury. Weinstein served four of his original 23-year sentence.

Read Next
Donald Trump Found Guilty of 34 Felony Charges in Stormy Daniels Fraud Case

MacDonald also asked Habba about the difficulty to appeal the conviction if they were unclear on the exact crime of which Trump was found guilty. She also implied that the verdict was reached without all jury members being unanimous in their decision.

“The jury still did not indicate what exactly was the core underlying law broken behind the charge of influencing election,” MacDonald said. “Plus, the jury didn’t have to be unanimous. Isn’t it easier to convict when you strip a defendant of their due process rights?”

“It’s very easy to reverse when you fail to identify what the crime is, when you fail to have them say that they have to select what the intent to cover up, what the scheme was,” Habba responded.

Trump was convicted Thursday on 34 counts of criminal fraud for falsified business records in a hush money payment allegedly made for porn star Stormy Daniels. The judge set his sentencing for July 11.

Trump courthouse guilty
Read Next
Donald Trump Rejects 'Rigged' Conviction: 'The Real Verdict Is Going to Be Nov. 5'

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he spent three years as a web editor for Variety and another five at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage. He’s also been seen in IGN, Fandom and more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.