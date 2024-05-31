Fox Business host Elizabeth MacDonald compared Harvey Weinstein’s overturned rape conviction to the future of Donald Trump’s felony verdict.

“We had experts on last night saying this is just a thing to get the statement out there, ‘Trump’s a convicted felon,’ because they know they’re going to get it overturned on appeal,” MacDonald said to Trump lawyer Alina Habba on Friday. “I mean, Harvey Weinstein’s conviction was overturned by the New York Appeals Court, but that wasn’t until four years later.”

The disgraced movie producer’s 2020 conviction was overturned back in April after the New York State Court of Appeals found the trial judge who handled the case “erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts,” which led to prejudicial information for the jury. Weinstein served four of his original 23-year sentence.

MacDonald also asked Habba about the difficulty to appeal the conviction if they were unclear on the exact crime of which Trump was found guilty. She also implied that the verdict was reached without all jury members being unanimous in their decision.

“The jury still did not indicate what exactly was the core underlying law broken behind the charge of influencing election,” MacDonald said. “Plus, the jury didn’t have to be unanimous. Isn’t it easier to convict when you strip a defendant of their due process rights?”

“It’s very easy to reverse when you fail to identify what the crime is, when you fail to have them say that they have to select what the intent to cover up, what the scheme was,” Habba responded.

Trump was convicted Thursday on 34 counts of criminal fraud for falsified business records in a hush money payment allegedly made for porn star Stormy Daniels. The judge set his sentencing for July 11.