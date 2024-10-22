Donald Trump to Guest on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’

The news comes after the Republican presidential nominee recently canceled planned appearances with “60 Minutes” and CNBC

Donald Trump, Joe Rogan (Getty Images)
Despite a rocky history, Donald Trump and Joe Rogan are said to have set their first podcast interview together, according to media reports.

The former reality TV hosts will record their “Joe Rogan Experience” taping in Texas on Friday. Last week, Forbes reported that both Trump and Kamala Harris were close to scheduling appearances on Spotify’s top podcast.

Also this week, Trump is scheduled to hold rallies in North Carolina on Tuesday, Georgia on Wednesday, Arizona on Thursday and Michigan on Friday and Saturday.

While Harris has been on a steady media circuit as the Nov. 5 presidential election draws near, Trump has instead been canceling his planned events. The Republican nominee has recently axed planned appearances with “60 Minutes” and CNBC, as well as a Make America Healthy Again virtual town hall with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard.

The news also comes two years after the “Fear Factor” host said he had declined speaking with the “Celebrity Apprentice” star on his podcast multiple times.

“I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I’ve said no every time,” Rogan told Lex Friedman in July 2022. “I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.”

Politico was first to report the news.

Donald Trump on Fox News
