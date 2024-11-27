President-elect Donald Trump has promised to make the world safe again with his newly selected pick for assistant to the president and special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg.

“I am very pleased to nominate General [sic] Keith Kellogg to serve as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Wednesday. Prior to the nomination, there wasn’t a special envoy for the Ukraine war, but Trump expressed an interest in creating the role.

“Keith has led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in highly sensitive National Security roles in my first Administration,” Trump continued. “He was with me right from the beginning! Together, we will secure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, and Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN!”

As Trump wrote, Kellogg previously served as the National Security Advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence, and he also took up the role of Executive Secretary and Chief of Staff for the U.S. National Security Council during Trump’s first term as president. Following the resignation of former NSA Michael Flynn, Kellogg stepped into the position.

Trump’s nomination comes with a promise to quickly end the ongoing violence in the Russia-Ukraine war, which was amplified after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), 12,162 people have died as of last month.

For now, there are no confirmed plans on how Trump and Kellogg will work together to end the war. Per Reuters, Kellogg has discussed freezing the battle lines at their designated stations, in addition to compelling Kyiv and Moscow to come to some form of an agreement.

Trump made his announcement following reports of “numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents” against some members of his intended cabinet and administration, according to the FBI, who is investigating.





