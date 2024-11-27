Trump’s Cabinet Picks Targeted by ‘Numerous Bomb Threats and Swatting Incidents,’ FBI Investigating

Members of President-elect Donald Trump’s intended cabinet and administration have become the targets of “numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents” in the past day, according to the FBI.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and administration appointees were targeted in violent, un-American threats to their lives and those who live with them,” the Trump administration’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a Wednesday statement. “[They] ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting.’ In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire transition team are grateful for their swift action.”

“With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us,” she continued.

The FBI echoed Leavitt’s comments in a statement of its own on Wednesday morning: “The FBI is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and we are working with out law enforcement partners. We take all potential threats seriously and, as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement.”

FBI Statement Regarding Threats to Nominees and Appointees

Trump famously survived at least two assassination attempts already this year while campaigning to become the 47th president.

While neither the authorities nor Trump’s team identified any of the reported targets, Rep. Elise Stefanik’s office issued a statement that her family was among the near victims (she is Trump’s pick to be Ambassador to the United Nations).

“This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their 3-year-old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence,” her office wrote. “New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism.”

Office of Chairwoman Stefanik released the following statement:



"This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three year old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their…

“We are incredibly appreciative of the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe 24/7. We want to share our best wishes to the Upstate NY community for a happy and safe Thanksgiving,” they continued. “We are especially grateful to our law enforcement officers and military families who are on duty over the holiday season.”

After news of the threats broke, Trump selected retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg as his pick to be Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Pick.