Trump Declines to Single Out Russia in First Comments on Navalny’s Death, Instead Turns Ire Towards US: ‘We Are a Nation in Decline’ 

The former president said the Russian opposition leader’s passing “has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country”

Donald Trump (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Donald Trump finally commented on the death of Russian opposition leader and Putin critic Alexei Navalny saying his sudden passing, “has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country.” 

Navalny died in prison on Friday at the age of 47. He was serving a 19-year prison sentence for offenses many deemed politically motivated. He was moved to an Arctic penal colony in 2021, and the prison service said Navalny “felt unwell” after a walk on Friday.

Trump, however, turned his first comments regarding Navalny’s passing into a critique of American politics. 

Alexei Navalny
Read Next
Alexei Navalny, Putin Critic and Russian Opposition Leader, Dies at 47

“It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction,” Trump argued on his Truth Social platform. 

The former President and current candidate wrote, “Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA.”

“WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION! MAGA2024,” Trump concluded, touting his own campaign slogan. 

In comparison, Joe Biden has laid blame for Navalny’s death at the Kremlin’s feet, saying there is “no doubt,” that Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible. 

“Putin is responsible. What has happened to Navalny is yet more proof of Putin’s brutality. No one should be fooled, not in Russia, not at home, not anywhere in the world,” Biden said in a televised address from the White House. 

Alexei Navalny in the 2022 documentary "Navalny"
Read Next
How to Watch 'Navalny', the Oscar-Winning Doc About the Russian Activist

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.