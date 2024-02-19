Donald Trump finally commented on the death of Russian opposition leader and Putin critic Alexei Navalny saying his sudden passing, “has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country.”

Navalny died in prison on Friday at the age of 47. He was serving a 19-year prison sentence for offenses many deemed politically motivated. He was moved to an Arctic penal colony in 2021, and the prison service said Navalny “felt unwell” after a walk on Friday.

Trump, however, turned his first comments regarding Navalny’s passing into a critique of American politics.

“It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction,” Trump argued on his Truth Social platform.

The former President and current candidate wrote, “Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA.”

“WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION! MAGA2024,” Trump concluded, touting his own campaign slogan.

In comparison, Joe Biden has laid blame for Navalny’s death at the Kremlin’s feet, saying there is “no doubt,” that Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible.

“Putin is responsible. What has happened to Navalny is yet more proof of Putin’s brutality. No one should be fooled, not in Russia, not at home, not anywhere in the world,” Biden said in a televised address from the White House.