Daniel Roher’s Oscar-winning documentary about Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny, whose death was announced by Russian media on Friday, sadly couldn’t be more timely.

The film was shot after Navalny had survived a 2020 assassination attempt by poisoning and before he returned to Russia in 2021, where he was imprisoned at the time of his death.

The doc begins with Roher asking the opposition leader: “If you are killed, if this does happen, what message does this leave behind for the Russian people?”

“Oh, come on, Daniel. No, no way. It’s like you’re making a movie for the case of my death,” Navalny responds. The movie then follows Navalny’s public campaign against Putin, his offices being raided, and losing 80% of his eyesight in one eye after being attacked with a chemical substance, up through his near-fatal poisoning.

Here’s where you can watch “Navalny” right now.

Where is “Navalny” streaming?

It’s currently streaming on Max, where it’s one of the featured options on the home page. You can also watch it via a premium subscription to Max on Amazon or YouTube.

What other ways can I watch “Navalny”?

A special encore of the film will air Saturday at 9 pm ET/PT on CNN and CNNi. It is also available via CNN apps on demand with a Pay TV (cable) login.

Who directed the film?

Daniel Roher directed the movie. His other documentaries include “Once Were Brothers,” about late musician Robbie Robertson and Canadian-American 1960s group The Band.

Who else is in “Navalny?”

Journalist Christo Grozev of the Netherlands-based Bellingcat organization and Maria Pevchikh, the head investigator for Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation.

What awards did the documentary win?

Besides the Oscar for Best Feature Documentary, the film also won a BAFTA, a Producers Guild Award, both the Audience Award and Festival Favorite Award at Sundance 2022 and Best Political Documentary from the Critics Choice.

What is “Navalny” rated?

“Navalny” is rated “R” for language.

