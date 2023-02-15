‘Navalny’ Director Hopes His Oscar-Nominated Doc Dissuades Putin From Murdering Its Subject

“Navalny,” the documentary feature telling the story of activist, journalist and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny after he was poisoned with a nerve agent in an August 2020 assassination attempt and lived to tell the tale, has been making waves since it’s award-winning Sundance premiere in January 2022. Now it’s nominated for the Best Documentary Feature Oscar, as well as both the Producers and Directors Guild Award for achievement in documentary filmmaking.

But in a recent Q&A with TheWrap Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman, the film’s director, Daniel Roher, indicated that beyond Navalny’s recovery from a coma and near-death hospital stay, he’s currently enduring an even harder road while behind bars at a maximum security penal colony in Russia.

Speaking to the charges that Navalny violated his parole for a suspended prison sentence he had received for alleged fraud in 2014 (a charge that Navalny has characterized as political prosecution), Roher said that “the reason he missed his parole appointment was because he was in Germany recovering from a state sponsored poisoning attack.”

“The Kafka-esque absurdity of that is very much threaded into the Russian judicial system,” he said. “So he has been in prison ever since.”

In his chat with Waxman, Roher indicated the levels of torture Navalny is subjected to rivals that of U.S. involvement with Guantanamo Bay detainees post-9/11, detailing how fellow prisoners will be utilized as “biological agents.”

“They’ll bring in someone who has tuberculosis or COVID to spend 12 hours in the cell with him. And then, of course, Navalny will get sick, and they’ll take him to the prison infirmary, deny him civilian medical care, then they’ll inject him with who knows what,” he said. “We know that in the last month, he’s lost about 17 pounds.”

Roher added: “Last week, there’s a new little torture: They installed ultra-bright lights in the prison cell. So it’s really painful, really awful.”

The onset of the Russian-Ukrainian war was another sad, sobering continuation of the themes expressed in Roher’s documentary.

“It just became a question of getting the film out into the world immediately, because the thought that exists now if they’re launching this war is, ‘Why don’t they just rip off the Band-Aid and take out all of their adversaries at the same time? It’d be very easy for them to murder Navalny,'” Roher said.

“He is in the custody of the same man who tried to murder him once already,” he added, nodding to Russian president Vladimir Putin. “We decided that if we can keep his name in the global consciousness – even 5%, 10% – maybe that will dissuade the regime from murdering him. Maybe, as I like to call it, the pain-in-the-ass index of killing him in prison will be a little bit too high.”

But even Roher sees the tiniest glimmer of hope for his beleaguered subject. When asked by Waxman if he thinks Navalny will survive prison, Roher simply responded: “Well, I think if anyone could, it would be him.”

“Navalny” is now available to stream on HBO Max.