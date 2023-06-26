‘Succession,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘The Other Two’ Take Home Top Honors in Dorian TV Awards

The 15th Annual Dorian TV Awards have selected their winners with the HBO drama “Succession” taking home Best TV Drama, ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” nabbed the Best TV Comedy award and Max’s “The Other Two” won Best LGBTQ Show.

Announced Monday by GALECA: Society of Professional LGBTQ Entertainment Journalists, “Succession” star Sarah Snook won best drama performance, while Bridget Everett took home the best comedy performance award for her role on HBO’s comedy series “Somebody Somewhere” — which also won for best unsung show.

“The White Lotus” favorite Jennifer Coolidge snagged another win for her role on the HBO series in the supporting drama performance category, while “The Bear” breakout star Ayo Edebiri won for best supporting comedy performance.

HBO and Max ended up nabbing 18 wins overall, including best non-English language show for “Los Espookys.” Director Andrew Ahn’s “Fire Island,” starring Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang and streaming on Hulu, won for best TV movie. Shudder’s doc series “Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror,” won two awards for best TV documentary or documentary series and best LGBTQ documentary or documentary series.

Wanda Sykes received a special honor from the critics group, the comedian with the Wilde Wit Award — which is given to “a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse,” per the group; and Elliot Page was named an LGTBQIA+ TV Trailblazer.

Check out the full list of winners below:

BEST TV DRAMA

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

The Last of Us (HBO)

*Succession (HBO)*

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Quinta Brunson in “Abbott Elementary.” (ABC/Christina Belle)

BEST TV COMEDY

*Abbott Elementary (ABC)*

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)



BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

A League of Their Own (Amazon)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

*The Other Two (HBO Max)*

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Amazon)

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

*Fire Island (Searchlight Pictures on Hulu)*

Rye Lane (Hulu)

Margaret Cho, Tomás Matos, Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster and Matt Rogers in “Fire Island.” (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST UNSUNG SHOW

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Derry Girls (Netflix)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Los Espookys (HBO)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

*Somebody Somewhere (HBO)*



BEST NON-ENGLISH SHOW

Elite (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

*Los Espookys (HBO)*

Smiley (Netflix)

Young Royals (Netflix)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO)

*Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)*

Jennifer Coolidge in “The White Lotus” Season 2 (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us (HBO)

*Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)*

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus (HBO)

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us (HBO)

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

*Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)*

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)

Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

*Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX on Hulu)*

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliot and Jeremy Allen White in “The Bear.” (Chuck Hodes/FX)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Kaala Bhairava & Rahul Sipligunj, “Naatu Naatu,” 95th Academy Awards (ABC)

*Ariana DeBose, “Angela Bassett Did the Thing (Opening Number),” BAFTA Film Awards (Britbox)*

Bridgett Everett, “Gloria,” Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Jane Krakowski, “Bells and Whistles,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Nick Offerman, “Long, Long Time,” The Last of Us (HBO)

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)

*Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder)*

The Rehearsal (HBO)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

The Book of Queer (Discovery+)

Generation Drag (Discovery+)

Mama’s Boy (HBO)

*Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder)*

We’re Here (HBO)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

*Ziwe (Showtime)*

Ziwe (Showtime)

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix)

*Harley Quinn (HBO Max)*

South Park (Comedy Central)

The Simpsons (Fox)

BEST REALITY SHOW

*Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)*

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Rupaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW

Andor (Disney+)

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

*The Last of Us (HBO)*

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon)

The White Lotus (HBO)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

Eurovision Song Contest (Peacock)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

*Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)*

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

WILDE WIT AWARD

—To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse

Joel Kim Booster

Quinta Brunson

Lizzo

*Wanda Sykes*

Bowen Yang

GALECA TV Icon Award

— To a uniquely talented star we adore

Jennifer Coolidge

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer Award

— For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity

Elliot Page