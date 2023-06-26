‘Succession,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘The Other Two’ Take Home Top Honors in Dorian TV Awards

The 15th Annual Dorian TV Awards have selected their winners with the HBO drama “Succession” taking home Best TV Drama, ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” nabbed the Best TV Comedy award and Max’s “The Other Two” won Best LGBTQ Show.
Announced Monday by GALECA: Society of Professional LGBTQ Entertainment Journalists, “Succession” star Sarah Snook won best drama performance, while Bridget Everett took home the best comedy performance award for her role on HBO’s comedy series “Somebody Somewhere” — which also won for best unsung show.
“The White Lotus” favorite Jennifer Coolidge snagged another win for her role on the HBO series in the supporting drama performance category, while “The Bear” breakout star Ayo Edebiri won for best supporting comedy performance.
HBO and Max ended up nabbing 18 wins overall, including best non-English language show for “Los Espookys.” Director Andrew Ahn’s “Fire Island,” starring Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang and streaming on Hulu, won for best TV movie. Shudder’s doc series “Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror,” won two awards for best TV documentary or documentary series and best LGBTQ documentary or documentary series.
Wanda Sykes received a special honor from the critics group, the comedian with the Wilde Wit Award — which is given to “a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse,” per the group; and Elliot Page was named an LGTBQIA+ TV Trailblazer.
Check out the full list of winners below:
BEST TV DRAMA
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
The Last of Us (HBO)
*Succession (HBO)*
The White Lotus (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
BEST TV COMEDY
*Abbott Elementary (ABC)*
The Bear (FX on Hulu)
The Other Two (HBO Max)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO)
BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
A League of Their Own (Amazon)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO)
The Last of Us (HBO)
*The Other Two (HBO Max)*
BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Beef (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & The Six (Amazon)
Dead Ringers (Amazon)
*Fire Island (Searchlight Pictures on Hulu)*
Rye Lane (Hulu)
BEST UNSUNG SHOW
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Derry Girls (Netflix)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Los Espookys (HBO)
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
*Somebody Somewhere (HBO)*
BEST NON-ENGLISH SHOW
Elite (Netflix)
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
*Los Espookys (HBO)*
Smiley (Netflix)
Young Royals (Netflix)
BEST TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA
Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO)
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO)
*Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)*
BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us (HBO)
*Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)*
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus (HBO)
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us (HBO)
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus (HBO)
BEST TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
*Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)*
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)
Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
*Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX on Hulu)*
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE
Kaala Bhairava & Rahul Sipligunj, “Naatu Naatu,” 95th Academy Awards (ABC)
*Ariana DeBose, “Angela Bassett Did the Thing (Opening Number),” BAFTA Film Awards (Britbox)*
Bridgett Everett, “Gloria,” Somebody Somewhere (HBO)
Jane Krakowski, “Bells and Whistles,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
Nick Offerman, “Long, Long Time,” The Last of Us (HBO)
BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)
*Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder)*
The Rehearsal (HBO)
The 1619 Project (Hulu)
BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
The Book of Queer (Discovery+)
Generation Drag (Discovery+)
Mama’s Boy (HBO)
*Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder)*
We’re Here (HBO)
BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
*Ziwe (Showtime)*
BEST ANIMATED SHOW
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix)
*Harley Quinn (HBO Max)*
South Park (Comedy Central)
The Simpsons (Fox)
BEST REALITY SHOW
*Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)*
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Rupaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
The Traitors (Peacock)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)
MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW
Andor (Disney+)
Dead Ringers (Amazon)
*The Last of Us (HBO)*
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon)
The White Lotus (HBO)
CAMPIEST TV SHOW
Dead Ringers (Amazon)
Eurovision Song Contest (Peacock)
Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)
*Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)*
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)
Wednesday (Netflix)
WILDE WIT AWARD
—To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse
Joel Kim Booster
Quinta Brunson
Lizzo
*Wanda Sykes*
Bowen Yang
GALECA TV Icon Award
— To a uniquely talented star we adore
Jennifer Coolidge
GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer Award
— For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity
Elliot Page