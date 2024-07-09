Doug Sheehan, ‘Knots Landing’ and ‘General Hospital’ Actor, Dies at 75

Doug Sheehan, who earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for his role as lawyer Joe Kelly on “General Hospital” and starred in over 100 episodes of the “Dallas” spinoff “Knots Landing,” died on Saturday, July 6. He was 75.

Sheehan’s death was confirmed by Kane Funeral Home in Wyoming. “After being able to call Big Horn our home, where we dearly loved. Douglas Sheehan, 75 of Big Horn WY. ,passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday morning, June 29, 2024 with his loving wife at his side,” Sheehan’s obituary read.

The actor’s lengthy career in television also included roles on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “Day by Day,” “Passions,” and the television series “Clueless,” which was inspired by the film of the same name.

Sheehan’s final appearance on camera was in two episodes of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”

Sheehan filmed over 200 episodes of “General Hospital” before he moved on to “Knots Landing” in 1983.

Doug Sheehan was born on April 27, 1949, in Santa Monica, California. He is survived by his wife, Cate Abert.