Jay North, ‘Dennis the Menace’ Child Star, Dies at 73

Jay North, the former child star known for playing the title character of “Dennis the Menace” in the early 1960s, has died. He was 73.

The late actor’s death was announced Sunday afternoon by former co-star Jeannie Russell and their shared family friends. “Jeanne Russell just called us with terribly sad, but not unexpected news. Our dear friend Jay North has been fighting cancer for a number of years and this morning at noon EST, Jay passed peacefully at home,” Laurie Jacobson wrote on Facebook.

“As many of his fans know, he had a difficult journey in Hollywood and after… but he did not let it define his life. He had a heart as big as a mountain, loved his friends deeply. He called us frequently and ended every conversation with ‘I love you with all my heart.’ And we loved him with all of ours,” Jacobson, who is married to “Lassie” actor Jon Provost, continued. “A life-long friend of Jon’s, a brother to Jeanne and a dear friend to me, we will miss him terribly. He is out of pain now. His suffering is over. At last he is at peace.”

Born in Hollywood on Aug. 3, 1951, North rose to fame portraying Dennis on the CBS sitcom from 1959-1963. He also had notable roles in “Zebra in the Kitchen,” “Maya,” “The Banana Splits Adventure Hour” and “The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show,” to name a few.

After leaving Los Angeles due to mistreatment he experienced on set from his aunt, the former actor launched his organization A Minor Consideration with fellow star Paul Petersen in order to help other children working in the entertainment industry through legislation, education and crisis intervention. He also became a correctional officer for the Florida Department of Corrections.

North is survived by his wife Cindy Hackney and her daughters from a previous marriage.