Dr. Phil Joins Tom Homan ICE Raid: ‘You’re Dr. Phil?’ | Video

One person you apparently do not expect to see when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement comes to arrest you: Dr. Phil.

But he was indeed on hand for a Sunday morning ICE raid in Chicago, where one illegal immigrant and convicted sex offender was bemused by the sight of the veteran TV host.

“You’re Dr. Phil? You look like Dr. Phil,” the man, who was in the U.S. illegally from Thailand, asked.

“Yeah. How do you know me?,” Dr. Phil responded, in a clip recorded and posted to his X account.

“I seen you on ‘Dr. Phil,’ on TV,” the man responded.

Dr. Phil was in Chicago alongside Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border czar, as ICE searched for illegal immigrants.

“This is an example of sanctuary cities, right?” Homan said into the camera. “We have an illegal alien, Convicted of sex crimes involving children, and he’s walking the streets of Chicago.”

JUST IN: The first arrest in Chicago with @RealTomHoman was a convicted sex offender and internet predator from Thailand.



For full live coverage of the operation, download the MeritTV app. pic.twitter.com/KEcphUWDDJ — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) January 27, 2025

A moment earlier, Dr. Phil had asked the man if he had been deported previously. The man said no, but that he had “been in the system before.” When Dr. Phil asked him what he had been charged with in the past, the man said he would like to talk to his lawyer.

Shortly afterwards, when Dr. Phil asked him again if he had been charged with sex crimes, the illegal immigrant responded “not really.” Homan then told his crew to take the man, who was handcuffed, and “lock him up.”

Dr. Phil said more of the ICE content could be found on his MeritTV app.