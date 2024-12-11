‘Dream Productions:’ When Is Pixar’s ‘Inside Out’ Spinoff Set?

“Dream Productions” is ready to cast its spell.

The four-episode limited series is now streaming, in its entirety, on Disney+. But before you dive into your latest Pixar obsession, which is a spinoff of “Inside Out,” we are here to answer the most crucial question – when, exactly, is the new film set?

Let’s get into it!

When is “Dream Productions” set?

It is set before “Inside Out 2.” In total the series runs 82 minutes. Think of it as “Inside Out 1.5.”

But it is being released after “Inside Out 2.”

You’re right, it is being released after “Inside Out 2.” But it takes place before “Inside Out 2.” We assure you.

How do you know that it’s set before “Inside Out 2?”

Riley (once again voiced by Kensington Tallman) is still in school with her besties Grace (Grace Lu) and Bree (Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green). They are all very excited – and nervous – about an upcoming school dance.

Are the emotions in “Dream Productions?”

Yes they are! Joy (Amy Poehler), Disgust (Liza Lapira), Fear (Tony Hale), Anger (Lewis Black) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith) all appear in the series. That’s another way you can tell it takes place before “Inside Out 2” — Anxiety, Ennui and the rest of the new emotions are nowhere to be found.

What is “Dream Productions” about?

It follows Paula Persimmon (Paula Pell, returning from “Inside Out”) as a dream director working inside Riley’s mind. Her star has faded a bit – quite literally! – since Riley isn’t remembering the dreams Paula has directed. Eventually she is teamed up with Xeni (Richard Ayoade), a more independent daydream director, in an effort to reclaim her spark.

Who else is in “Dream Productions?”

Maya Rudolph, a Pixar vet thanks to her role in “Luca,” plays Jean Dewberry, the head of Dream Productions. And Ally Maki, another Pixar favorite who appeared in “Toy Story 4,” plays Janelle, Paula’s assistant, who becomes the newest dream director.

“Dream Productions” is streaming now on Disney+.