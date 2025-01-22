A ‘Duck Dynasty’ Reboot Is Coming to A&E

The hunt is back on: A&E is rebooting “Duck Dynasty” as “Duck Dynasty: The Revival,” an all-new series based on the Robertson family and set to premiere in summer 2025.

The revival series will follow Willie and Korie and their family of adult children and grandchildren, as the next generation of Robertsons living on their family homestead in Louisiana. The dynasty has expanded to more than just ducks and Willie and Korie must map out the future of Duck Commander. Of course, watching kids navigate marriage, children and businesses of their own will lead to all sorts of hilarious hijinks for which the Robertson family is known.

A&E has ordered 20 one-hour episodes that will be broken down into two 10 episode-seasons. The show will air on A&E this summer, with a second streaming service window following the end of each season, which will be announced at a later date. The show will be produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios and Tread Lively Productions.

“Duck Dynasty” ran for 11 seasons on A&E after premiering in early 2012. The show ran for five years and peaked with 11.8 million viewers, before the Robertsons decided to end the series to focus on other ventures in 2017. Along with Willie and Korie, the updated series will also feature returning favorite cast members like Miss Kay and Uncle Si while also giving new in-depth looks at the lives of the kids including John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella and Rebecca.

“The Robertsons earned a seat in homes across the country with their unique brand of downhome practicality, southern charm and relatable humor,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming, A&E and Lifetime. “‘Duck Dynasty’ played a huge part of the success of A&E for many years, and we look forward to reuniting with the Robertsons on the revival.”

Willie and Korie Robertson also shared their excitement for the upcoming project, “Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home. We’re thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can’t wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures.”

The original series garnered its fair share of controversy when Willie’s father, Phil Robertson, made a series of anti-gay comments in an interview with GQ. The family patriarch was initially suspended from the series by A&E, which led to a widespread backlash from “Duck Dynasty” fans who cited it as an infringement on free speech. A&E lifted the suspension before any new episodes were filmed.

“Duck Dynasty: The Revival” will be produced by Spoke Studios and Tread Lively Productions for A&E. Brent Montgomery, Jeff Conroy, Courtney White, Will Nothacker and Gardner Reed will executive produce for Spoke Studios. Korie Robertson, Willie Robertson, John Luke Robertson and Zach Dasher will also serve as executive producers for Tread Lively and Elaine Frontain Bryant, Sean Gottlieb and Jonathan Partridge will executive produce for A&E.