Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may have smashed his elbow, but he will be “back to work” on his upcoming film “The Smashing Machine” in no time.

“Elbow got kissed by the boo boo monster. No extensive tissue damage. Ruptured bursa sac that will eventually heal. I’ve had much worse, and as always let pain — and tequila — be the guide. Back to work,” he assured fans in a Thursday instagram post.

“The Smashing Machine” is a biographical sports drama following the career of mixed martial arts competitor Mark Kerr, played by Johnson, from 1999 to the 2000 tournament in Japan.

“He struggles with addiction, winning, love and friendship,” the A24 logline states.

It appears as though Johnson may have gotten a little too into character as the MMA star. He released a video on Tuesday detailing the accident, noting that the injury occurred while shooting.

“Any time your film is called ‘The Smashing Machine,’ well, you’re going to get smashed up … I got banged up pretty good today in our scenes,” the actor explained.

Despite the accident, it seems the project is moving forward as scheduled. “The Smashing Machine” is set to release in December 2024.