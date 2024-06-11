Dwayne Johnson has injured his right elbow on the set of A24’s MMA biopic “The Smashing Machine,” the actor revealed on social media. In his own words, “A day without pain is like a day without sunshine, boy.”

“As you guys know, I’m filming a movie called ‘The Smashing Machine,’” Johnson said Tuesday in an Instagram video. “And anytime your film is called ‘The Smashing Machine,’ well, you’re kind of going to get smashed up.”

Johnson went on to show the extent of the injury in the video, adding: “Look at that sucker right there. It looks like I have a cantaloupe in the bottom of my elbow. I got banged up pretty good today in our scenes, and there might be some soft tissue damage in there.”

A24 did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment when asked if Johnson’s injury will impact production on the film.

“The Smashing Machine” is a drama based on the story of Mark Kerr, the legendary MMA fighter from the no-holds-barred era of the UFC. He struggles with addiction, winning, love and friendship in the year 2000.

The film marks Johnson’s move into his most dramatic project and role yet. Also of note, the film is Benny Safdie’s first solo directorial debut on a script he wrote.