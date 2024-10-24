 Eddie Murphy Movie ‘The Pickup’ ‘Did Not Violate Safety Regulations,’ OSHA Says

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found no violations in their probe of an on-set accident during production of Eddie Murphy’s comedy heist film “The Pickup,” an OSHA spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“The purpose of an OSHA inspection is to identify potential safety and/or health hazards in the workplace,” an OSHA spokesperson said in a statement to The Wrap. “OSHA conducted a thorough investigation of Armored Film LLC and the inspection did not result in violations of workplace safety and health regulations. The inspection was closed October 17, 2024.”

Previously, production of Amazon MGM Studios’ “The Pickup” starring Murphy and Keke Palmer was halted in Atlanta on April 20 after an incident left several crew members injured.

“On April 20, an accident occurred on the set of The Pickup during a rehearsed 2nd unit action sequence,” an Amazon MGM Studios spokesperson previously said in a statement to TheWrap. “Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result.”

Directed by Tim Story, the film also stars Pete Davidson, Andrew Dice Clay, Eva Longoria, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Jack Kesy, and Marshawn Lynch.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows-penned film is being described as a “heist comedy.”

Amazon MGM Studios did not respond to The Wrap’s request for comment.