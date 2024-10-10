Henry Cavill Joins Amazon MGM’s Live-Action ‘Voltron’ Movie

Henry Cavill is set to star in Amazon MGM’s live-action “Voltron” movie based on the hit anime, according to an insider with knowledge of the project. Details about Cavill’s role is being kept under wraps and joins up and coming actor Daniel Quinn-Toye, who recently joined the cast.

Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed “Red Notice” for Netflix, will direct the “Voltron” film and wrote the script with Ellen Shanman based on the popular ’80s anime series. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

“Voltron” is a Japanese anime franchise that first debuted in 1984 in syndication and is about space explorers who pilot giant robots that can combine into one mega robot known as Voltron. The series “Voltron: Defender of the Universe” was the top-rated children’s show in syndication for two years in the ’80s, and the show’s cult following has led to many trying to get a feature film to blast off throughout the 21st century. Netflix did an animated series reboot “Voltron: Legendary Defender” back in 2016, which released 78 episodes over 8 seasons.

Producing the project are Todd Lieberman via Hidden Pictures, Hobie Films’ David Hoberman, and Bob Koplar, the head of World Events Productions, the company that controls the Voltron IP, and Thurber.

Up next, Cavill is set to star in Chad Stahelski’s “Highlander” and Guy Ritchie’s “In The Grey,” both for Lionsgate, and will executive produce the “Warhammer 40,000” franchise across all Amazon MGM Studios productions. Cavill is represented by WME and 2PM Sharp.

