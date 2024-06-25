Elisabeth Rabishaw will retire later this year as vice president and publisher at The Hollywood Reporter, the longtime executive announced Tuesday.

The move came as the entertainment brand underwent a number of prominent layoffs in recent months, the most recent of which included veteran TV editor Lesley Goldberg and senior editor of diversity and inclusion Rebecca Sun.

“I have loved my time at The Hollywood Reporter, which has afforded me so many unforgettable moments,” Rabishaw, who will pivot to a consultancy role, said in a statement first published by THR. “From attending the Emmys and the Oscars, to the upfronts and Comic-Con, I feel like I have seen it all. Leaving is bittersweet, but I will always bleed ‘Hollywood Reporter’ red, as it is the most beloved entertainment news read in town. I hope to have a subscription for life.”

Rabishaw oversaw the advertising strategies and revenue streams for both global and domestic sales at THR. She also served as an executive producer on “Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter.”

“We are so appreciative for all the dedication, energy and passion that Beth has brought to The Hollywood Reporter over the years,” George Grobar, president of PMC, said in a statement. “She has had a meaningful impact on both the brand and the team. We thank her for her contributions and wish her much success in her next chapter.”

Under Penske Media Corporation, The Hollywood Reporter has been belt tightening over the last year, with a new round of layoffs impacting a small number of editorial employees hitting the company June 14.

Announcing her exit, legacy staffer Goldberg wrote on social media at the time, “Today is my last day at THR, a job that truly changed my life personally and professionally. I’m not sure what’s next, but I’m really excited about all of the possibilities.”

According to an individual with knowledge of the layoffs, Cathy Field, THR’s vice president of business development and consumer partnerships, was also let go from the organization earlier this month.

THR management rolled out an earlier round of layoffs in June 2023 as a result of sagging revenue that led to budget-cutting across PMC’s publications. Digital media writer J. Clara Chan was let go at the time, while another individual with knowledge told TheWrap that at least two more staffers were concurrently exited. Before then, the last time THR experienced a major layoff was in 2020, when at least 20 staffers were let go. At the time, the company attributed the job cuts, which would rise to about 100 staffers over its media division, to the pandemic and company-wide restructuring.