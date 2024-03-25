Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a new dramedy starring and executive produced by Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen.

The romantic dramedy, titled “The Miniature Wife,” will examine the “power (im)balances between spouses, Lindy and Les, who battle each other for supremacy after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis,” according to the official logline.

Based on the short story written by Manuel Gonzales, “The Miniature Wife” will star Banks as Lindy while Macfadyen plays Lindy’s husband, Les. Further casting details are unknown at this time.

“The Miniature Wife” was created by Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner, who are set to serve as showrunners and executive producers for the series. The show is produced by Media Res, with Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer serving as executive producers for Media Res.

The new Peacock series marks one of Macfadyen’s first TV roles since starring in HBO’s “Succession,” for which he won two Emmys for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series in 2022 and 2023, as well as a Golden Globe and a BAFTA. He was also recently cast alongside Michael Shannon in Netflix’s newest drama series “Death By Lightning” as President James Garfield.

Banks is known for starring in “Pitch Perfect” and “The Hunger Games” and recently served as an executive producer for “Found,” “Bottoms,” “Cocaine Bear,” which she also directed, and “Cat Person.”

Peacock also recently granted series orders to “The Good Daughter,” a thriller series starring and executive produced by Jessica Biel, “Laid,” a sex comedy starring “Everything Everywhere All at Once” breakout Stephanie Hsu, a mockumentary series starring Stephen Curry, a spy drama starring Simu Liu and limited series “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” and “All Her Fault.”

Production is also underway on Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” which stars Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson and Chlöe Bailey.