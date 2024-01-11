Stephanie Hsu-Led Sex Comedy ‘Laid’ Lands Straight to Series Order at Peacock

Peacock has given a straight to series order to “Laid,” a new sex comedy starring “Everything Everywhere All at Once” breakout Stephanie Hsu.

Hsu will headline the series, which hails from writers and executive producers Nahnatchka Khan (“Totally Killer,” “Young Rock,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Always Be My Maybe”) and Sally Bradford McKenna (“Son of Zorn”).

The official logline is as follows: “A woman finds out her former lovers are dying in unusual ways and must go back through her sex timeline to confront her past in order to move forward – ‘Laid’ is a f–ked up rom-com where the answer to ‘Why can’t I find love, is there something wrong with me?’ is a resounding ‘Yes. There is. The problem is definitely you.’”

“Laid” is based on the Australian series of the same name, which was created by Marieke Hardy and Kirsty Fisher and produced by Liz Watts, all of whom will serve as EPs for the Peacock series.

In addition to starring, Hsu also serves as an executive producer alongside Khan and Bradford McKenna.

Additional EPs include John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment, Jennifer Carreras for Fierce Baby, Marieke Hardy, Kirsty Fisher and Liz Watts for Porchlight Films, as well as All3Media International. The comedy is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

In addition to “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Hsu can be seen in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Shortcomings,” “Joy Ride,” “Poker Face” and is in the voice cast of Netflix’s “Blue Eye Samurai,” “Leo” and “The Monkey King.”

“Laid” joins Peacock’s scripted TV slate, which currently includes upcoming releases “Ted,” “In the Know,” “Apples Never Fall,” “The Tattooist of Auschwitz,” “Hysteria!” and “Those About to Die.”

Hsu is represented by CAA while Khan is repped by UTA and attorneys PJ Shapiro and Wendy Kirk at JSSK and Bradford McKenna is represented by attorney David Matlof.