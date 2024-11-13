Elon Musk Defends ‘SNL’ Behavior That Made Cast Cry, Says He Was Just Worried His Episode Was ‘F-king Unfunny’

Elon Musk rose to his own defense after “Saturday Night Live” cast member Chloe Fineman revealed he was the guest who made “multiple” people at the show cry.

He said on X (formerly Twitter) that his behavior was due to his worries about the Season 46 episode. “I was like damn my ‘SNL’ appearance is going to be so f–king unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober!!” Musk wrote on Tuesday.

The X boss offered his explanation in response a tweet from The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner, who shared Fineman’s video after she deleted it. “Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs,” Musk wrote. “I was worried … But then it worked out in the end.”

Musk also shared a link to his appearance at the September All-In Summit, during which he explained in more detail his perspective on what happened at “SNL” when he hosted back in 2021. He explained at the time, “I was a bit worried in the beginning there because frankly, nothing was funny.”

The Tesla CEO added that he even pitched his own sketch. “One of the things that I think everyone’s been wondering this whole time is, ‘Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ actually live?’ But there’s a way to test this,” Musk explained.

So he hatched a plan to walk out onstage during a cold open, toss his script to the side, and tell the audience, “We’re going to find out tonight, right now, if ‘Saturday Night Live’ is actually live. And the way that we’re going to do this is I’m going to take my c–k out. And if you see my c–k, you know it’s true. And if you don’t, it’s been a lie.”

The rest of the sketch would have included moments during which Musk would reach into his pants and pull out a rooster. The “SNL” team was “aghast” and responded with “silence,” Musk noted.

“We come in guns blazing with ideas,” he continued. “And we didn’t realize that’s not how it works and that normally its actors, and they just get told what to do. Like, ‘Oh. You mean we can’t just do funny things that we thought of?’”

Fineman revealed she was one of the cast members that Musk made cry in a since-deleted TikTok video she posted on Monday. “I just saw some news article about Elon Musk being butt hurt about ‘SNL’ and his impression,” she said. “But I’m like, ‘You’re clearly watching the show. Like, what are you talking about?’”

“I’m going to come out and say at long last that I’m the cast member that he made cry,’ she continued. “And he’s the host that made someone cry. Maybe there’s others.”

Also on Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump appointed Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy as co-leads of his Department of Government Efficiency, aka DOGE.