‘SNL’ Castmember Says Elon Musk’s Cold-Stare ‘Not Funny’ Criticism Made Her Cry: ‘Have a Little Manners Here, Sir’

Chloe Fineman outed herself as the “Saturday Night Live” castmember who Elon Musk upset to the point of tears, saying when the Tesla owner was hosting, he coldly told her that the skit she stayed up all night writing for him was “not funny” and that he “didn’t laugh once.”

“I just saw some news article about Elon Musk being butt hurt about ‘SNL’ and his impression,” Fineman said in a since-deleted TikTok video she posted on Monday. “But I’m like, ‘You’re clearly watching the show. Like, what are you talking about?’”

Fineman’s co-star Bowen Yang previously hinted that a recent host made “multiple cast members cry” because “he hated the ideas.” Turns out, that was the Tesla CEO, who hosted the show in May of 2021.

“I’m going to come out and say at long last that I’m the castmember that he made cry,” Fineman said in the video captured by the New York Post. “And he’s the host that made someone cry. Maybe there’s others,” she went on.

Musk was also unimpressed by Dana Carvey’s recent impression of him, X-ing: “Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey.”

Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2024



“But I’m like, no, if you’re going to go on your platform and be rude, like, guess what? You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing the sketch,” she said, adding that she was “so excited” to share it with him – but all he did was stare coldly and criticize.

“I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny.’ I waited for you to be like, ‘Ha ha, joke.’ No. Then you started pawing through my script, like flipping each page, being, like, ‘I didn’t laugh once, not one time,’” Fineman recalled.

The sketch made the show anyway, and Fineman praised Musk’s “funny” performance. “But, you know, have a little manners here, sir,” she said.