Elsbeth Is Suspicious of Tennis Coach Blair Underwood in Exclusive Clip | Video

In the CBS show’s latest episode, a tennis star suddenly drops dead on the court. Could it be… murder?

Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) suspects foul play when a top tennis star drops dead on the court in Thursday’s episode of “The Good Wife” spinoff.

She immediately zeroes in competitive tennis coach Cliff McGrath (guest star Blair Underwood), whose son is a rising star in the game. She also finds time to try out a few balance balls, until an irritated Cliff asks her to stop.

“That’s so interesting. You’re his father and his coach. That must get tricky,” says Elsbeth as she bounces on one of the balls, until she slides right off.

Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce in "Elsbeth"
Read Next
'Elsbeth' Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the CBS Series?

“Maybe you shouldn’t touch the equipment,” he tells her. When she asks if he was a better player than his son back in the day, he says he was “a complete mediocrity” but son Hunter “has the potential to go all the way.”

She’s also getting on the nerves of Detective Smullen (Danny Mastrogiorgio), who tells Cliff to ignore her questions. “She’s just a lawyer. They got her tagging along and observing us. At least, she’s supposed to be observing,” he says with a sidelong glance as the smile fades from Elsbeth’ face.

Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) is also skeptical when Elsbeth floats the theory that the tennis star was poisoned, possibly during the game itself. And he’s beginning to suspect Elsbeth’s real reason for being in New York.

Keegan-Michael Key, Gina Gershon
Read Next
'Elsbeth' Adds Keegan-Michael Key, Gina Gershon as Guest Stars | Exclusive

“The Good Wife” spin-off costars Carra Patterson as Officer Kaya Blanke and Fredric Lehne as Lt. Dave Noonan and Gloria Reuben as Claudia, Captain Wagner’s wife. Guest stars include Stephen Moyer, Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Retta.

New episodes of “Elsbeth” air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and are available to stream live and on-demand for subscribers of live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can view the episode the day after it debuts.

elsbeth-carrie-preston-cbs-elizabeth-fisher
Read Next
'Elsbeth' Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes of 'The Good Wife' Spin-Off Come Out?

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.