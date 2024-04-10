“Good Girls” star Retta plays elite matchmaker Margo Clarke on the April 11 episode of “Elsbeth.” In this exclusive clip, she tries to brush off the questions Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) has about a missing rug, which may be tied to a missing groom.

Margo is breezy and unconcerned when Elsbeth begins questioning her about the rug: The matchmaker says she ordered a duplicate because the color of the original had faded.

Also missing is Gabriel (Ryan Cooper), the “perfect” new husband of one of Margo’s socialite clients. In the episode, Margo “goes to extreme lengths” to keep the bride from finding out the truth about Gabriel.

The episode also sees the debut of “ER” and “Mr. Robot” alum Gloria Reuben as Claudia Payne, the wife of police captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

Despite Elsbeth’s previous accuracy in detecting murderers, C.W. is unconvinced when she says she thinks Gabriel was a victim of foul play and asks him to order a search of Margo’s property. C.W., who attended the wedding with wife Claudia, doesn’t find a vanished rug or afire in the fireplace suspicious, but of course, viewers know Elsbeth’s instincts are always right.

The episode, titled “Love Knocked Off,” was written by Erica Shelton Kodish and directed by Rosemary Rodriguez.

“The Good Wife” spin-off costars Carra Patterson as Officer Kaya Blanke, Danny Mastrogiorgio as Detective Smullen and Fredric Lehne as Lt. Dave Noonan and has featured guest stars Stephen Moyer, Jane Krakowski and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

“Elsbeth” is executive produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins and Liz Glotzer, with Tolins serving as showrunner.

New episodes of “Elsbeth” air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and are available to stream live and on-demand for subscribers of live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can view the episode the day after it debuts.