Actor Emilio Echevarría, well known for starring in “Amores Perros” and James Bond installment “Die Another Day,” has died. He was 80 years old.

The Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences shared the news of his death in an X post Saturday. No other details pertaining to his death have been confirmed.

“The AMACC mourns the sensitive death of actor Emilio Echevarría, who forged an enormous career in film and theater,” the post read, which was translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate.

Echevarría was born in Mexico City on July 3, 1944. Initially, he started a career in finance, studying accounting at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. It wasn’t until his early 30s that he took up acting, starting off in theater.

He most notably starred as hit-man and former guerrilla “El Chivo” (The Goat) in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s crime thriller “Amores Perros,” and as Raoul in Lee Tamahori’s James Bond film “Die Another Day.” Echevarría’s other roles were in “Y tu Mamá Tambien” and “The Alamo.” He also starred in the Mexican adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez’s novella “Memories of My Melancholy Whores,” which was directed by Henning Carlsen.

Echevarría has been nominated three times in the Ariel Awards; his first was in 1990 for Best Actor in a Minor Role for “Morir en el Golfo.” He earned his second nomination, which was for Best Supporting Actor, in 2016 for “A Monster With a Thousand Heads.” And in 2018, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “The Chosen.”