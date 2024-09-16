‘Emily in Paris’ Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix

Emily will be back in Paris yet again. Fresh off the debut of the final episodes of Season 4, Netflix has renewed “Emily in Paris” for Season 5. The new season will continue the adventures of Lily Collins’ character in both Paris and Rome, as Season 4 ended with Emily opening a new office in Rome after sparking up a romance with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini).

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” Collins said in a Netflix statement on Tudum. “We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

Showrunner/creator Darren Star added that while the show is expanding to Rome, Paris will remain a central figure. “Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome,” said Star. “It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome.”

Notably, while Netflix has been keen on ending plenty of shows at three, four or five seasons, the streamer has not announced that “Emily in Paris” Season 5 will be the show’s last.

When TheWrap asked Star if he’s thought about an endgame, he seemed confident that there are plenty more “Emily in Paris” stories to tell.

“It’s hard to put endings on series — they kind of tell you when it’s time for them to end. I’m not sure,” he told TheWrap. “There’s no definitive stop. We’ll see — I feel like the world of the show keeps expanding, so that makes you feel creatively that there’s more story to tell.”

Darren Star serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer.