Emily Osment’s Family Homes Burned Down in the Altadena Wildfire: ‘So Much Love for My Beautiful, Aching City’

Emily Osment revealed on Instagram that her parents and brother lost their homes in the recent LA wildfires.

The “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” star’s family homes were lost to the Altadena fire. She called on her fans to lean on their community and keep donating as the city begins to recover.

“It’s been an extremely difficult month,” Osment wrote. “Thank you to everyone that has reached out to my family in the wake of the fires. Devastated for my mother, my father and my brother who lost their homes in the Altadena fire. Community is everything and I know i’m heavily leaning on mine right now-and that’s okay! So much love for my beautiful, aching city. We will rebuild. We are so strong, even stronger than we could ever imagine. Please find some time to donate and show up and be there for those who are struggling right now. We’re all doing our best and that really is enough.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFUAEnKPPdK/?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ%3D%3D

Osment’s family are the latest among the celebrity and celebrity adjacent homes to be lost to the wildfires that tore through LA County in the middle of January. Other celebrities who lost their homes include Billy Crystal, Miles Teller, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, and Paris Hilton.

“I think there’s a kind of shock moment where you’re going, ‘This is real, this is happening,’” Ventimiglia told CBS News after visiting his home. “At a certain point, we just turned it off. What good is it to continue watching? We kind of accepted the loss.”

Joshua Jackson also lost his home in the fires but expressed gratitude on social media that his family and neighbors all made it out safely.

“My daughter, my family, my neighbors all made it out safely,” he wrote. “Sadly my beautiful home did not survive the fires. But today, I feel incredibly lucky to be surrounded by the people I love.”