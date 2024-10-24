Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s Fruit Tree Signs First-Look Deal With Universal

Universal has signed a first look deal with Fruit Tree, the production company from two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone, Emmy nominated writer-director Dave McCary and Ali Herting.

Founded by married couple Stone and McCary in 2020, with Herting joining shortly thereafter, Fruit Tree co-produced Yorgos Lanthimos’ Oscar-winning “Poor Things,” which earned Stone her second Academy Award for Best Actress. Fruit Tree has also produced several acclaimed independent films released this year, including Julio Torres’ “Problemista,” Jane Schoenbrun’s “I Saw the TV Glow,” and Jesse Eisenberg’s upcoming Sundance hit “A Real Pain.”

“I’ve long admired Emma’s versatility as an actress, fearlessly embodying every role. Paired with Dave’s distinctive comedic voice and creative instincts, we’ve seen the incredible work they have accomplished together. We’re thrilled to support the creative ambition and vision that Emma and Dave will continue to bring to projects behind the camera,” said Donna Langley, Chairman, NBCUniversal Studio Group and Chief Content Officer.

“Fruit Tree was founded with a passion for supporting ambitious filmmakers and bold storytelling. Working with the amazing team at Universal allows us to push those boundaries even further. We couldn’t be more grateful to Donna, Peter, and Erik for their partnership, and we are looking forward to what the future holds together,” said Emma Stone and Dave McCary, Fruit Tree Co-Founders.

Along with “Poor Things,” Stone most recently starred in Showtime’s “The Curse,” which she and McCary were executive producers on, and starred and produced in Lanthimos’ “Kinds of Kindness” and his next project “Bugonia,” in which she will play a pharmaceutical CEO kidnapped by two men convinced she is an alien sent to destroy the Earth.



Prior to producing with Fruit Tree, McCary directed the Sundance breakout film “Brigsby Bear,” and was a writer and director on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” for five seasons, where he steered many memorable sketches including “Papyrus,” in which Ryan Gosling plays a man irrationally haunted by the infamous font used in the title of the film “Avatar.”

Stone, McCary and Fruit Tree join a stable of first look deals at Universal that includes Steven Spielberg’s Amblin and Seth Rogen’s Point Grey.