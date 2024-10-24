Warner Bros. Lands Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ After Bidding War

Warner Bros. Pictures will release Emerald Fennell’s next film “Wuthering Heights,” landing the adaptation after a bidding war that included Netflix. Ultimately Warner Bros.’ theatrical commitment won out, and the studio will distribute the MRC film that has Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi set to star for writer/director Fennell.

The Oscar-winning “Promising Young Woman” filmmaker is coming off the release of last year’s “Saltburn,” which starred Elordi and was released in theaters by Amazon MGM Studios.

Robbie’s Lucky Chap is producing and MRC is financing “Wuthering Heights,” which is an adaptation of the 1847 Emily Brontë novel that follows two families living on the moors.

“From the moment we were introduced to Emerald’s vision for the film, and with an incredible cast led by Margot and Jacob, we were instantly committed to forging a partnership with this team to ensure the movie was brought to theaters around the world,” Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group’s Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement.

“From our first conversations with Emerald about ‘Wuthering Heights,’ we were inspired by her vision to make something that channels the longing and heartache of the novel while adding her distinctive sensibility and beautiful aesthetic. We are thrilled to partner with Warner Brothers and our friends at LuckyChap to help bring Emerald’s film to audiences around the world,” MRC’s Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman added.

Robbie and LuckyChap partnered with Warner Bros. on last year’s “Barbie” to gangbusters results, and this is the latest big move by De Luca and Abdy to bring bold filmmakers into the Warner Bros. fold. They’re partnering with Legendary on Alejandro G. Iñarritú’s next film starring Tom Cruise and will release J.J. Abrams’ next directorial effort.

