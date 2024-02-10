2024 Emmys Set September Date for 76th Awards Ceremony

The Emmys will return for the second time in 2024 this September, the Television Academy and ABC announced Saturday.

The 76th Emmy Awards are set to air live coast to coast on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/5:00-8:00 p.m. PT. The ceremony will be hosted from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

Following its broadcast on ABC on Sunday evening, the awards show will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. The telecast’s host and producers are forthcoming, and will be announced at a later date.

The 76th ceremony marks the second Emmy Awards of 2024, after Hollywood’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed the 2023 Emmys from Sept. 18 to Jan. 15.

As the Emmys get back on cycle following its irregular schedule this past year, this year’s window of eligibility will honor series that premiered between June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024.

After “The Bear” Season 1 scored six Emmys during the January Emmys, “The Bear” Season 2 is poised for recognition after receiving several nods from the Golden Globes. Returning series “Abbott Elementary,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Hacks” and the final seasons of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Reservation Dogs” could receive nods in the comedy category.

Candidates in the limited series or anthology category might include HBO’s “True Detective: Night Country,” FX’s “Fargo,” “Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans” and “Shо̄gun,” Netflix’s “Griselda” and “All the Light We Cannot See,” Apple TV+’s “Masters of the Air,” Peacock’s “Apples Never Fall” and Prime Video’s “Expats.”

Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards are slated to be announced on Wednesday, July 17.

The Primetime Emmys return to ABC in September after their January Fox airing in accordance with the ceremony’s wheel rotation between the major broadcast networks — ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. Inked in 2018, the agreement extends through 2026.