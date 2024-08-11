‘Encanto’ Attraction Opening at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2027

Mirabel, the casita and, yes, Bruno, are coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney Experiences head Josh D’Amaro and Imagineering head Bruce Vaughn at D23. The attraction, along with a new Indiana Jones attraction and an animal-themed carousel, will open at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, part of Walt Disney World, in 2027.

Describing the attraction, Vaughn said, “When you walk up to casita, the whole house will feel alive just like in the film. We’re arriving on the day Antonio receives his magical gift, which I am sure you will remember allows him to communicate with animals. Casita has brought furniture to life, ending in Antonio’s room, which has been transformed into a rainforest. There we’ll hang out with Antonio and all of his animal friends. There we’ll bump into Mirabel and his famous uncle.”

D’Amaro described the new ride as “a classic Disney attraction.”

This is the first major attraction based on “Encanto,” which was released in 2021 to a muted response but became a sensation on Disney+. The film was directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard. It won the Best Animated Feature Oscar and one of the songs from the movie, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” became a viral smash.