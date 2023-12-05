Endeavor has added former DAZN Group and Disney executive Sarah Hird and former Edelman executive Chad Tendler to its corporate communications team.

Hird, who is based in London, will serve as senior vice president of communications, overseeing all communications for the company’s Events, Experiences and Rights segment, inclusive of IMG’s events and media businesses, On Location, Endeavor Streaming and OpenBet.

Prior to Endeavor, Hird served as the vice president of communications for Britbox International, a streaming venture backed by the BBC and ITV. Before that, she served as director of communications for Disney’s Europe, Middle East and Africa division, where she helped launch Disney+ internationally, as well as various senior roles in the entertainment giant’s communications team. Hird also worked as vice president of communications at DAZN Group.

Meanwhile, Tendler, who is based in New York, joins Endeavor as senior vice president of corporate and financial communications, where he will oversee all financial and internal communications.

He most recently served as director of communications for Sea Limited, an international video game and e-commerce platform, and executive vice president and cross-border lead for Edelman’s international financial communication’s practice.

Before that, he spent over 12 years in Asia, based in Beijing and then Hong Kong, working for international media, financial services, and communications consulting firms.

In addition to hiring Hird and Tendler, Endeavor has promoted Tiffany Fang to senior vice president and head of corporate events and creative and Marie Sheehy has been elevated to senior vice president of communications.

Fang, based in Los Angeles, oversees the company’s global corporate events team, inclusive of tentpole industry events, client hospitality, corporate retreats, and sports and entertainment conferences. In her new role, she will add Endeavor’s corporate creative and social media teams to her purview.

Over the last five years under Fang’s leadership, the corporate events team has tripled its portfolio, activating more than 200 events globally. Fang and her team have also created global programming and events for Endeavor’s thousands of employees. Fang joined WME in 2011.

Sheehy, who is based in Los Angeles and has served as WME’s chief spokesperson since 2017, will oversee all communications for Endeavor’s representation segment, including WME, 160over90, IMG’s licensing business and Endeavor’s nonscripted content business.

During her tenure, Sheehy has worked on the merger of William Morris Aency and Endeavor, WME’s acquisition of IMG, Endeavor’s acquisition of UFC and WME’s dispute and resolution with the WGA. She also advised on a wide range of the agency’s clients on proactive and crisis communications and helped launch Endeavor Content, overseeing corporate communications for the studio. Sheehy joined the William Morris Agency in 2005.

The changes to its corporate communications team come as its largest shareholder, Silver Lake, is working towards a proposal to take Endeavor private. Shareholders are also challenging the merger between WWE and Endeavor’s UFC in Delaware’s Court of Chancery.