Jeff Zucker and Abu Dhabi Make an Audacious Play for Conservative News in US, UK

Available to WrapPRO members

But the $1.4 billion bid faces a British government inquiry and tough conditions for media in the U.S.

By Emily Smith
Jeff Zucker, CEO of Redbird IMI (Christopher Smith)

An Abu Dhabi fund controlled by a crown prince has paid $1.4 billion to acquire two venerable British publications while their CEO — former CNN boss Jeff Zucker — is facing an uphill battle as the U.K scrutinizes the deal over national security fears.

Zucker, who currently leads RedBird IMI, the investment firm, faces all manner of difficulty in acquiring the conservative daily The Telegraph and the distinguished political weekly magazine The Spectator, not least of which involves a British government inquiry, a national security investigation and pushback from newspaper staff and domestic politicians.

And the U.K.’s Cabinet Office, which scrutinizes deals that could harm the country’s national security, has now joined the probe. 

Comments

One response to “Jeff Zucker and Abu Dhabi Make an Audacious Play for Conservative News in US, UK”

  1. Aytac Ercen Avatar
    Aytac Ercen

    What is Zucker promising these investors? That he would do what he has done for CNN?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.