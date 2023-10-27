Endeavor Group Holdings shook up Hollywood on Wednesday after saying it would evaluate “strategic alternatives” such as selling off pieces of the Los Angeles-based company or — as majority owner Silver Lake said — taking the company private.

For a company that only went public in 2021, that would be quite a move and the timing was notable, just ahead of earnings on Nov. 8.

Wall Street analysts agreed that the company — which includes Willam Morris Endeavor, sports entities UFC and WWE and IMG among other holdings — are significantly undervalued at a market cap of $10.6 billion at Thursday’s close.