What’s Behind Endeavor’s Talk of Going Private, Selling Assets | Analysis

Available to WrapPRO members

Analysts agree it’s undervalued, but majority owner Silver Lake believes going private is a better way to bump up the agency-turned-lifestyle company

TheWrap/Christoper Smith/Getty Images

Endeavor Group Holdings shook up Hollywood on Wednesday after saying it would evaluate “strategic alternatives” such as selling off pieces of the Los Angeles-based company or — as majority owner Silver Lake said — taking the company private.

For a company that only went public in 2021, that would be quite a move and the timing was notable, just ahead of earnings on Nov. 8.

Wall Street analysts agreed that the company — which includes Willam Morris Endeavor, sports entities UFC and WWE and IMG among other holdings — are significantly undervalued at a market cap of $10.6 billion at Thursday’s close.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.