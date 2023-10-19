In the glitzy corridors of Hollywood, few rivalries burn as intensely as the one between superagents Ari Emanuel and Bryan Lourd.

But last week the longtime battle royal, which dates to Endeavor CEO Emanuel’s early move to poach a CAA star away from Lourd to Endeavor, hit a new low when it spilled into public at Bloomberg’s Screentime conference in Los Angeles.

Emanuel fired the first shot when he declared that Lourd and fellow CAA managing partner Kevin Huvane should temporarily step down due to a lawsuit filed by actress Julia Ormond against Weinstein, Disney and CAA. Her suit includes allegations of sexual harassment, battery and retaliation.