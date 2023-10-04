Julia Ormond Sues Harvey Weinstein, Disney and CAA for 1995 Assault

The suit filed Wednesday marks a rare instance of the mogul’s business partners being held as complicit in the events

Actress Julia Ormond attends the 2017 Sundance premiere for "Rememory"
Actress Julia Ormond attends the 2017 Sundance premiere for "Rememory" (Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival)
and

Actress Julia Ormond filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Harvey Weinstein, Disney and CAA. Per court documents received by TheWrap, the lawsuit alleged Weinstein sexually assaulted Ormond in 1995 and that Disney and CAA failed to protect her.

The complaint claimed that former Hollywood mogul Weinstein forced himself on the actress for oral sex. Moreover, the suit alleged that CAA and the Walt Disney Company, which owned Weinstein’s Miramax from 1993 to 2010, knew of the now-imprisoned producer’s predatory behavior and did nothing to protect her.

The suit marked a rare instance of the mogul’s business partners being held as complicit in Weinstein’s behavior. It specifically stated that the “sexual assault on Ormond could have been prevented if Miramax or Disney had properly supervised Weinstein and not retained him while knowing that he was a danger to the women he encountered at work.”

Ormand claimed in the suit that her agents at CAA persuaded her against taking legal action at the time of the incidents to avoid potential retaliation from Weinstein. While the alleged battery occurred over 30 years ago, New York’s Adult Survivors Act still allows Ormand to bring civil torts related to the incident.

harvey weinstein
Read Next
Harvey Weinstein Hires Lawyers Who Got Bill Cosby's Rape Conviction Overturned to Handle California Appeal

The suit for battery against Weinstein, along with negligent supervision and retention against Miramax and Disney plus negligence and breach of fiduciary duty against CAA also claimed that Weinstein did retaliate and that Miramax terminated Ormond’s contract. Additional, the suit alleged that CAA transferred the actress, who broke out in the early 1990s with “Legends of the Fall,” “First Knight” and “Sabrina,” to a younger and less experienced agent and ceased to advocate on her behalf.

The complaint stated, “With the exception of some television
movies, over the next several years, Ormond nearly disappeared from the public eye. Her earnings for each film — which had reached a high of $3.5 million — dramatically declined.”

Reps at The Walt Disney Company and CAA have thus far not responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Harvey Weinstein, aged 74, is currently serving a 16-year sentence for rape and other sex crimes in Los Angeles. He was previously sentenced to 23 years for other rape and sex crimes in New York.

The complaint does not name the actress’s then-agents Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane, nor does it name then-Disney executives Jeffrey Katzenberg and Michael Eisner.

Variety was the first to report this story.

Pamela Chelin contributed reporting to this article.

She Said
Read Next
Samantha Morton Says Harvey Weinstein Threatened Her for Turning Down His Movie: ‘You Will Not Work Again’

Kristen Lopez

Kristen Lopez joined TheWrap as Film Editor in 2022. She has been a pop culture essayist, critic, and editor whose articles have appeared at Variety, MTV, TCM, and Roger Ebert. She was previously the TV Editor for IndieWire where she was nominated for a SoCal Journalism Award and National Journalism Award by the LA Press…

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled “Mendelson’s Memos.” In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.