‘English Teacher’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in FX’s Latest Comedy?

In a world full of TV reboots and rehashes of the same idea, FX has started its fall with “English Teacher,” a new comedy from Brian Jordan Alvarez. The series already secured a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and has inspired posts from viewers on Twitter in TikTok.

Set in Austin, Texas, “English Teacher” follows an openly gay teacher by the name of Evan Marquez who wants to encourage his students and community to be more accepting. More often than not, that desire leads to Evan having to confront his own assumptions and being forced to chill out. Wonder who’s who in the new show filled with new faces? Here’s your guide to the cast of this comedy.

Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan Marquez in “English Teacher” (Photo Credit: Steve Swisher/FX)

Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan Marquez

Before creating and starring in “English Teacher,” Alvarez starred in the reboot of NBC’s “Will & Grace” as Estéfan as well as Wesley in The CW’s “Jane the Virgin.” He also appeared in movies like “M3GAN” and “80 for Brady” and created and starred in the critically-acclaimed webseries “The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo.”

The titular educator in “English Teacher,” Evan likes to think of himself of a principled person. He often gets caught up in his own crusades and is oblivious to his own foibles, putting him at odds with his co-workers, specifically Principal Moretti and PE teacher Markie. Evan also has an on-again, off-again relationship with his ex-boyfriend Malcom, who used to also teach at Morrison-Hensley High School.

Stephanie Koenig as Gwen Sanders in “English Teacher” (Photo Credit: Pari Dukovic/FX)

Stephanie Koenig as Gwen Sanders

Previously, Koenig has starred in Max’s “The Flight Attendant” as Sabrina Oznowich, Apple TV+’s “Lessons in Chemistry” as Fran Frask and Paramount+’s “The Offer” as Andrea Eastman. A frequent collaborator with Alvarez, she also starred in “The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo” and writes on “English Teacher.”

Gwen is Evan’s best friend at Morrison-Hensley High School. A bubbly and optimistic history teacher, she isn’t as principled as Evan though she’s almost always supportive. Koenig brings a dose of physical comedy to the show.

Enrico Colantoni as Principal Grant Moretti in “English Teacher” (Photo Credit: Pari Dukovic/FX)

Enrico Colantoni as Grant Moretti

The Canadian actor and director is best known for portraying Elliot DiMauro in NBC’s “Just Shoot Me!” and Keith Mars on The CW’s “Veronica Mars.” Colantoni has also starred in CBS’ “Person of Interest,” CTV’s “Flashpoint” and HBO’s “Westworld” as well as “Station Eleven.” On the film side, he’s starred in “Galaxy Quest,” “A.I. Artificial Intelligence,” “Contagion” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

The principal of Evan’s high school, Grant is constantly overwhelmed and always looking for the easiest solution possible. That often puts him at odds with Evan and his grandstanding.

Sean Patton as Markie Hillridge in “English Teacher” (Photo Credit: Pari Dukovic/FX)

Sean Patton as Markie Hillridge

Best known for his standup work, Patton is currently on tour. Previously, he’s appeared on IFC’s “Maron” and truTV’s “Those Who Can’t.”

The gym teacher and athletic director at the high school, Markie is a pretty upbeat and easygoing guy. He often butts heads with Evan, even though he considers Evan to be a close friend. Markie is often more emotionally intelligent than his peers think he is.

Carmen Christopher as Rick in “English Teacher” (Photo Credit: Richard Ducree/FX)

Carmen Christopher as Rick

Christopher also comes from the world of standup and recently released his first special on Veeps, “Live from the Windy City.” Prior to the FX comedy, he played Marcus’ roommate Chester in FX’s “The Bear” and has appeared in Netflix’s “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson,” Max’s “Search Party” and Peacock’s “Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.”

The last place this guidance counselor wants to be is in school. Rick often brushes off his students and his work to hang out with his friends, Evan, Gwen and Markie. When he does any work, it’s begrudging at best.

Jordan Firstman as Malcom in “English Teacher” (Photo Credit: Pari Dukovic/FX)

Jordan Firstman as Malcolm

Though he starred as Mr. Wilson in Disney+’s “Ms. Marvel” and as Luke in Max’s “Search Party,” Fistman is likely better known for his producing and writing work. He’s worked behind-the-scenes on series such as “Search Party,” Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and Max’s “The Other Two.”

Fistman stars as Malcom, another openly gay teacher who used to work at Morrison-Hensley High School. He has an on-again, off-again relationship with his ex, Evan, that can be classified more as friends with benefits.

Langston Kerman as Harry in “English Teacher” (Photo Credit: Pari Dukovic/FX)

Langston Kerman as Harry

Kerman has appeared in Netflix’s “John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA,” Hulu’s “The Other Black Girl” and “Solar Opposites.” He’s also written for the BET Awards 2020 and The Oscars in 2016, and his first Netflix special, “Bad Poetry,” hit the streamer last month.

A new teacher at the high school, Harry is Evan’s love interest. Whether that connection is a good idea or even reciprocated is another matter.