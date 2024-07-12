‘Euphoria’ Season 3 to Finally Start Filming in 2025, Zendaya and Main Cast Set to Return

Not all hope is lost for “Euphoria.”

The HBO drama will kick off production on Season 3 in January 2025, HBO announced Friday. All main cast are set to return for Season 3, per the network, which is expected to include Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and Hunter Schafer, among others.

“I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on ‘Euphoria’ in January,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films. “We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of ‘Euphoria’ to life for the fans.”

The news comes months after filming was delayed in March, which prompted HBO to give the “Euphoria” cast permission to pursue other opportunities.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” a spokesperson told TheWrap at the time. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

At the time, HBO was still targeting a 2025 air date. While HBO didn’t provide an update on expected timing amid the new 2025 production start date, it’s unknown whether “Euphoria” Season 3 could still air in late 2025 or if it will be pushed to 2026.

The cast for Season 2 also included Eric Dane, Nika King, Storm Reid, Colman Domingo, Barbie Ferreira, Angus Cloud, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Austin Abrams and Dominic Fike.

Ferreira announced early on that she would be exiting the show, and Fike said in a January interview that he was unsure if his character, Elliot, would return for Season 3. Fezco’s storyline will also come to a close in Season 3 following Cloud’s unexpected death last year.

The delayed production start for Season 3 was rooted in script delays as Levinson transitioned the show’s previous high school-set seasons to early adulthood.