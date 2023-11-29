Actor Evan Ellingson’s cause of death has been ruled as an accident.

The actor, who was best known for his role opposite Cameron Diaz in 2009 drama film “My Sister’s Keeper,” passed away as a result of an accidental fentanyl overdose, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department coroner told media outlets Tuesday.

The news comes nearly a month after Ellingson passed away died in his Fontana, California residence at age 35. Ellingson struggled with addiction and drugs throughout his life, and his father Michael told TMZ his son was living at a sober-living home.

At the time of his death, Ellingson had not appeared in front of the camera for over a decade. In addition to “My Sister’s Keeper,” which also starred Alec Baldwin, Abigail Breslin and Jason Patrick, Ellingson can be recognized from his recurring role on “CSI: Miami.” In the procedural broadcast show, he played Kyle Harmon for 18 episodes over the course of three years.

Ellingson kicked off his TV career at the age of 13, and can be seen appearing as a guest on “General Hospital” before getting roles in “Titus,” “That Was Then,” “Mad TV,” “Complete Savages,” “Bones” and “24,” in which he played the nephew of Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer.

He also appeared on several films, including “Letters from Iwo Jima,” “Walk the Talk,” “Confession,” “The Bondage,” “Rules of the Game,” “Time Changer” and “The Gristle.” He did not appear in any credited projects after 2010.

Following news of Ellingson’s death, Breslin paid tribute to her “My Sister’s Keeper” costar, calling the actor “a kind, funny and extremely talented human being.”

“Evan, I know Heaven will welcome you with open arms,” Breslin wrote on social media. “Your time on this earth may have been, devastatingly, short. Your humor, exuberance, kindness and bright light will linger forever. Sending you peace on your journey to the great beyond and who knows… maybe one day, I’ll meet you in Montana.”